Package from Houston sent to California mosque contains Quran dipped in pig fat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento police are investigating a package of hate that was delivered from Houston to a Sacramento mosque.

Katelyn Costa with CAIR says, "We did not know what would be inside. We thought we saw a book, it was probably the Quran, but we let the authorities open it."

Officer Linda Matthew with Sacramento PD added, "When our officers arrived and determined what it was, it was a Quran that had been sent to them packaged in a substance that appeared to be pork fat or pork lard."

Inside the Quran, the sender also wrote "menacing" and "hateful" messages inside the pages of the holy book

Investigators with Sacramento police were able to determine the package was sent from Houston. Officer Matthew says, "So, through the investigation the detectives were able to determine the package was shipped by a female, white adult in her 40's or 50's."

This incident happened late in June just days after two California mosques were vandalized. Those incidents though were classified as hate crimes, but this one falls into a different category.

"We are looking into it as hate-related activity. However, there was no actual crime committed," said officer Matthew.

Costa added, "This is part of a rash of hate incidents. There were three in June, and it's just part of a larger up-tick in hateful incidents across the country."

Unfortunately, Sacramento police have yet to make an arrest for any of these hate crimes but issued this statement:

"We are currently working with the regional terrorism threat assessment center as this behavior is something that we do not tolerate."