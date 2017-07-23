Anthony Scaramucci has a bright Futurama at the White House, as long as he avoids boneitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has only been on the job for a few days, but he's already looking to shake things up in D.C. During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Scaramucci said he is committed to eliminating positions in the communications department if the leaks don't stop. "I am a business person, so I will take dramatic action to stop those leaks," said Scaramucci. "If the leaks don't stop, I'm gonna pare down the staff."

Scaramucci comes to the White House from the business world, having worked for Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers before founding his own investment firm Skybridge Capital in 2005. While it will take some time to see how his experience translates to the world of politics, Twitter users have pointed out that his style and attitude is very reminiscent of a certain businessman, and we're not talking about President Trump.

We're talking about Steve Castle, also known as 80's guy, boneitis guy, and "that guy" from the Futurama episode "Future Stock."

Anyone notice that the White House hired the 80s guy from Futurama to be the new head of communications? #Scaramucci #boneitis pic.twitter.com/UON7Jg6rix — Ethan James (@ethangroothuis) July 21, 2017

Can someone explain how Anthony @Scaramucci and the Boneitis businessman from Futurama are THE SAME PERSON pic.twitter.com/fP8gd0zry0 — Michael LeClerc (@Mike_Leclerc) July 21, 2017

Admittedly, the resemblance is pretty uncanny. However, the real similarities come when you match up statements made by Scaramucci during his first days in office with quotes from Futurama. To see what we're talking about, check out the video at the top of the page.