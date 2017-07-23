× Couple in Harris County escapes burning home by jumping out of window

HOUSTON – A couple walked away unharmed after jumping from their second-story bedroom as their home was on fire in Harris County Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the house fire on Maple Brooks and Wemyss Bay around 5 a.m., officials said. When they arrived to the scene, there were flames coming through the roof of the home.

Fire department officials said that in an attempt to escape, a husband and wife jumped out of their bedroom window. They walked away with no injuries.

Officials said a large portion of the back of the house and some of the attic was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal.