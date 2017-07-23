Does Trump support Russian sanctions? It depends on who you ask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - All eyes are on the White House now that House is set to vote on a bill that would put additional sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea on Tuesday. Congressional negotiators were able to come to an agreement on Saturday on the bill, which was originally passed by the Senate 98-2 in June.

So does the president support the bill? Well, that's a tricky question because White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci don't seem to be on the same page. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Sanders said the administration supports the bill. "The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place.," said Sanders. "The original piece of legislation was poorly written, but we were able to work with the House and Senate and this administration is happy with the ability to do that and make those changes that were necessary and we support where the legislation is now."

Scaramuccia, on the other hand, told Jake Tapper during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," that the president hasn't made a decision on the bill yet. "He'll make that decision when he makes it and I'll come back on the show and I'll explain it to you and I'll explain why he made the decision that way," said Scaramucci.

Hopefully we'll get to hear some answers at the next White House press briefing. That is, if reporters are allowed to record the audio.