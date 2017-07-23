HCSO: Man and woman shot in possible road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating the shooting of a man and woman on Katy Freeway Saturday night.

According to HCSO, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the Katy Freeway feeder road and Westgreen.

Deputies said during a possible road rage incident, a suspect in a four-door, dark colored Sedan shot at the victims. The woman, 20, was shot in her neck, shoulder and hand while the man was hit once.

Authorities said the woman was airlifted from the scene to Katy Memorial in critical condition, and was later transferred to Memorial Hermann. The man is at Katy Memorial in serious, but stable condition.

As of now, no suspects have been found, but deputies are looking into possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses.