Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back scholarships through Hip Hop Literacy Program
HOUSTON — Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth gave back to local students with scholarships through his Hip Hop Literacy Program.
The purpose of the program is to bring awareness to literacy, and encourage students to read and stay active in school.
Congratulations to this year’s recipients!
Scholarship: Partial beauty school scholarship
Sponsor: Franklin Beauty School (Ron Jemison, Jr.)
Awarded to: Nuari LeBlanc
Scholarship: $250 to help start your own business
Sponsor: No Sister Left Behind (Lenette Reddit)
Awarded to: Kamisha Henderson, David Hulett, CoShalyn Sullivan, Shahni Covic-Young
Scholarship: On the Grind ($500 to help start your own business)
Sponsor: Hip Hop artist Jazz Anderson
Awarded to: Nadia Sias, Sarah Alcoser
Scholarship: 4 hours recording studio session
Sponsor: Barron Recording Studio (Todd Macek)
Awarded to: ES3 Group
Scholarship: $500 for telling a story on how AIDS affects your community
Sponsor: AIDS Foundation
Awarded to: Shahni Covic-Young