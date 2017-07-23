× Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back scholarships through Hip Hop Literacy Program

HOUSTON — Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth gave back to local students with scholarships through his Hip Hop Literacy Program.

The purpose of the program is to bring awareness to literacy, and encourage students to read and stay active in school.

Congratulations to this year’s recipients!

Scholarship: Partial beauty school scholarship

Sponsor: Franklin Beauty School (Ron Jemison, Jr.)

Awarded to: Nuari LeBlanc

Scholarship: $250 to help start your own business

Sponsor: No Sister Left Behind (Lenette Reddit)

Awarded to: Kamisha Henderson, David Hulett, CoShalyn Sullivan, Shahni Covic-Young

Scholarship: On the Grind ($500 to help start your own business)

Sponsor: Hip Hop artist Jazz Anderson

Awarded to: Nadia Sias, Sarah Alcoser

Scholarship: 4 hours recording studio session

Sponsor: Barron Recording Studio (Todd Macek)

Awarded to: ES3 Group

Scholarship: $500 for telling a story on how AIDS affects your community

Sponsor: AIDS Foundation