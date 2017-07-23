× HPD: One person shot after attempted robbery at NE Houston gas station

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating an attempted robbery in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

Authorities said around 6 a.m. a man went into a Valero on Hirsch and Crosstimbers and at some point shot several times through the glass door while attempting to leave the store.

One person was transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

Even though the man was trying to rob the store, police said they don’t believe the man actually took anything.

The scene is still under investigation.