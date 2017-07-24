× 3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWold San Antonio

A newborn killer whale calf has died at SeaWorld San Antonio after being treated for a serious infection over the weekend, the water park announced Monday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of a dedicated team of veterinarians and care staff, 3-month-old Kyara health continued to decline.

“Kyara had faced some very serious and progressive health issues over the last week that the animal care and veterinary teams had been aggressively treating. While the official cause of death will not be determined until the post-mortem exam is complete, we know that Kyara had an infection, likely pneumonia, and that her health continued to decline,” Sea World said.

The water park said during the few months of Kyara’s life, she touched everyone that came in contact with her.

“Kyara had a tremendous impact on each of her care staff, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her. From late nights to early morning, rain or shine, we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family.”

Kyara is survived by her 25-year-old mother, Takara.