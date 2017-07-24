× Assignment Editor (Part-time)

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a part-time Assignment Editor to work in our Houston location. The Assignment Editor will work with everyone in the News department to assign and cover news of the day.

Responsibilities:

Monitor scanners and field assignment desk phone calls

Receive and investigate news tips; Gather and prepare story items for the newscast

Assist and sometimes create the digital reporting on respective web pages and social media accounts

Support newscast Producers

Manage logistics and assign field crews to cover stories

Demonstrate sense of urgency with breaking news

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications: