Assignment Editor (Part-time)

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a part-time Assignment Editor to work in our Houston location.  The Assignment Editor will work with everyone in the News department to assign and cover news of the day.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor scanners and field assignment desk phone calls
  • Receive and investigate news tips; Gather and prepare story items for the newscast
  • Assist and sometimes create the digital reporting on respective web pages and social media accounts
  • Support newscast Producers
  • Manage logistics and assign field crews to cover stories
  • Demonstrate sense of urgency with breaking news
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 2+ years previous assignment desk experience
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays

KIAH is an equal opportunity employer. Click here to APPLY ONLINE.