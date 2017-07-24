Assignment Editor (Part-time)
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a part-time Assignment Editor to work in our Houston location. The Assignment Editor will work with everyone in the News department to assign and cover news of the day.
Responsibilities:
- Monitor scanners and field assignment desk phone calls
- Receive and investigate news tips; Gather and prepare story items for the newscast
- Assist and sometimes create the digital reporting on respective web pages and social media accounts
- Support newscast Producers
- Manage logistics and assign field crews to cover stories
- Demonstrate sense of urgency with breaking news
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2+ years previous assignment desk experience
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays
KIAH is an equal opportunity employer. Click here to APPLY ONLINE.