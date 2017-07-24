Bad Gamble Part 2: How Donald Trump helped kill the USFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston Gamblers owner Dr. Jerry Argovitz shares how he pleaded for Donald Trump, the owner of the USFL's New Jersey Generals, to handle a lawsuit against the NFL.

One of the suggestions was to make sure the anti-trust lawsuit was filed in Houston and not New York City. The other suggestion was to give the case to Joe Jamail.

Argovitz was good friends with the famous attorney and he says, "Jamail said get me that lawsuit and I'll do it on a contingency basis. W'll kick ass and take names. We will win that lawsuit. He says, 'I'd love to have that lawsuit against the NFL. We'll try it here in Houston, Texas.'"