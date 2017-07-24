× Bush’s issues warning on baked beans

HOUSTON– A side dish many Mid-South families may have in their pantries may need to be thrown out.

Several varieties of Bush’s baked beans have been voluntarily recalled due to potentially defective side seams on the cans, the company announced this weekend.

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The company said an internal quality assurance check identified the issue, which was traced to a can supplier. The problem has been corrected and no illnesses or other problems have been reported, the company said.

However, the company urges customers to dispose of the beans even if they do not look or smell spoiled.