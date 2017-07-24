Closing Comments: Suicide Awareness

HOUSTON--Suicide is `not` painless and never funny but it is a growing problem among school age children and many adults.
Even if you do not believe in depression or mental illness would you be prepared to help a loved one? Would you even spot the signs?
Ten Warning Signs of Suicide
- Preoccupation with death and dying
- Drastic changes in behavior or personality
- A recent severe loss (such as a relationship) or threat of a loss
- Unexpected preparations for death such as making out a will
- Giving away prized possessions
- A previous suicide attempt
- Uncharacteristic impulsiveness, recklessness, or risk-taking
- Loss of interest in personal appearance
- Increased use of alcohol or drugs
- Sense of hopelessness about the future
If you or someone you know are contemplating suicide please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If someone is in immediate crisis, dial 911.