Deputies: Driver, woman toss drugs from car during chase in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A man and woman were arrested Monday morning following a car chase through the southwest Harris County area, authorities said.

The suspects were riding in a Jeep on W. Beltway 8 at Bellaire Boulevard when officers signaled the driver to stop due to an alleged traffic violation. Deputies said the man, who was behind the wheel, refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The woman, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, is accused of throwing bags of drugs out of the car window during the chase.

Investigators said the man drove across southwest Houston for about 45 minutes before coming to a stop at Twin Hills and Consuela. The driver tired to escape on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Officers said the female suspect stayed in the car.

According to deputies, both suspects were armed with handguns.