HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results after a driver died Sunday night in a fiery crash.

The driver was speeding northbound on Homestead Road near Winfield around 9:30 p.m. when he slammed into a guardrail, investigators said. The car reportedly burst into flames, killing the driver at the scene.

The severity of the driver’s burns were so intense, officers were unable to determine the gender of the body.