‘Female sex revolution’ fueled by increasing independence and confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's become a revolution of sorts. Women, taking control of their sexual needs and desires, unafraid to show the world what their bodies are capable of.

"I think a lot of it is women discovering their independence and realizing, 'I don’t need a partner to be sexually satisfied,' so they go off and they’re like 'you know what? This feels good for me and I really like it,' and so I’m not going to care what other people think," Corinne Pavlicek-Hoff, certified 'sexpert' at Adam & Eve said.

The change in attitudes and overall sexual confidence is apparent in everything pop culture-- from movies, television and books-- and women are actively taking notes.

In fact, entire industries have been created dedicated to heating up modern romance.

Take for example the rising popularity of ‘sex stores’ like Adam & Eve. Sure, it’s where couples can go to find ~fun~ toys to spice things up in the bedroom, but mostly, it’s a place for women to find tools for self-pleasure and sexy lingerie for self-empowerment.

"I think it's great that women are taking control of their lives and being like, 'I don’t need a partner for this.' And so that way, they’re not falling into bad relationships or anything like that. They’re not in a hurry to have sex," Pavlicek-Hoff said.

Dr. Viviana Coles, who specializes in marriage and sex therapy, has been helping couples deal with relationship issues for nearly 15 years.

"Working with couples and individuals experiencing sexual issues, a lot of it was based off wanting to make sure that the male’s sexual pleasure was at focus. But now, I’m noticing that a lot of women are coming in for their own sake. They want to experience sexual pleasure for themselves," Coles said.

But with all things comes consequences. Coles said the female sex revolution is creating a lot more problems than people realize.

"I think there’s a lot of pressure now for women to not just know how to experience sexual pleasure but to seek it out. And if they’re not experiencing it with their partner, it’s almost like society is saying that’s not the right person for you. It’s a very personal experience and sexual pleasure for women is just as much in the mind as it is in the body," Coles said.

If you’re simply looking for a better way to feel happy in your relationships -- listen up.

"Don’t wait until you feel a huge disconnect and it’s obvious to everyone around you. Start to address that issue as soon as you can. Go out on a date night. Talk more often. Spend more quality time together. Really just focus or even just mentioning, 'Hey I’m feeling really disconnected. What can we do?' That can really help to strengthen your relationship and keep it from going into a really negative tailspin," Coles said.

Take it from the Texas Love Doc, ladies: There’s nothing worse than the pressure of feeling like you have to ooze with sex appeal and desire, in order to feel empowered!

All that shines from within.