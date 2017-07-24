GLITCH: Comiccon, Wonder Woman sequel and computer chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- More than 30 minutes of awesome film and television trailers were released at SDCC, AND we've got the highlights.

In Hollywood Wonder Woman drops sequel news with a viral video of Gal Gadot comforting a starstruck fan.

And microchipping is now a thing. That's right, sci-fi enthusiasts.

A Wisconsin company is microchipping their employees during a “chip party” on August 1.

“Employees will be implanted with a RFID chip allowing them to make purchases in their break room micro market, open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine, etc.,” the company said in the press release.

Check it out in this week's Glitch.