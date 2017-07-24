Handcuffed suspect takes a jumps into San Diego Bay to flee police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif-- A man decided to take fate into his own hands Saturday by jumping into the San Diego bay to escape police.

Joaquin Castro, 42, somehow broke free from cops while he was being booked on domestic violence charges. Castro led authorities on a mile-and-a-half chase before he plunged into the bay still handcuffed. He spent approximately 20 minutes refusing to get out of the water before surrendering to police.

"I don't want to give away the details on how he escaped our custody because I wouldn't want to help anybody else do the same. Obviously, we're not happy about it," said Lt. Charles Lara of San Diego Police Department.