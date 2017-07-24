Mad squirrel in Prospect Park: 5 bite victims confirmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Visitors to Prospect Park in New York are on high alert.

Flyers posted at the entrance warn park-goers about recent attacks by an aggressive acorn-loving rodent.

"I think that's crazy," said a park visitor. "What do we do about that?"

The New York City Health Department said there's a chance the furry fiend is rabid and most squirrel bites happen when someone gets too close and tries to feed `em.

Health officials say no matter how small and cute squirrels are, we can never be too careful.

The rabies virus is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal so, please do not feed them!