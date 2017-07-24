× Man on the run after armed robbery in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is for one of two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Acres Homes area.

The victim was reportedly sitting in a car on W. Montgomery near W. Gulf Bank when the suspects approached her at 2:15 a.m. Investigators said the men pulled out guns and robbed the woman.

It hasn’t been released what the men stole.

While responding tot he call, officers saw one of the suspects riding a bike on Vega near Haynes Street. The officers approached the man and he ran off on foot.

Police found the first suspect after searching for about 30 minutes.

The second suspect is still on the run, the department said.