PHOTOS: Families enjoy food, music and shopping at Houston Fajita Festival despite rain

HOUSTON — The Houston Fajita Festival returned for its second year over the weekend. And while friends and families showed out in light numbers due to scattered showers, the spirit of the festival was still hot and heavy.

HTX Sports Creek — a venue in Houston’s East End — welcomed attendees into its gates Saturday afternoon with live Spanish music, loaded fajita tacos, refreshing drinks and a chance to indulge in some of the city’s spiciest hot sauces and salsas. Visitors also ventured into several tents that offered artwork, jewelry, clothing and other trinkets.

Several well-known Houston restaurants brought the heat and sweets at their stations— severing up everything from loaded funnel cakes, grilled corn on-the-cob, giant margaritas and, of course, fajita tacos! Vendors included Grandma’s Boys Lemonade, Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant, Fajita Pete’s, Bullritos, iBurn, Mi Picante Homemade Hot Sauce and many others.

There’s a lot we can say about this upcoming festival, but we think social media captured it best!

Can’t wait ’til next year!