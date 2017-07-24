Police seize 293 Xanax pills, 60 milliliters of liquid morphine in Magnolia drug raid

MAGNOLIA, Texas–The Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office captured five men during a major drug bust in Magnolia Friday.

According to police, Ryan Griffin, 24, Justin Griffin, 26, Devon Gann, 17, Rubben Summerford, 36 and Trew Davidson, 21 were arrested at a residence in the 5400 block of FM 1488. Police raided the house and seized over 1.6 pounds of high grade marijuana, 293 Xanax pills, 60 milliliters of liquid morphine, a firearm and over $13,000.

All five men were charged with engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.