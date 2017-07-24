Political Recap: Kushner addresses Russia, Trump addresses healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- Perhaps we need to consider the topic of healthcare a pre-existing condition.

President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering critique of the Affordable Care Act at the White House on Monday and ratcheted up the pressure on Senate Republicans to keep their campaign promise to repeal and replace the law.

"For the past 17 years, ObamaCare has reeked havoc on the lives of innocent, hardworking Americans," Trump said as he addressed the nation.

Actually, Mr. President, ObamaCare was passed in 2010, just seven years ago. It went into effect in 2014. Perhaps President Trump made a mathematical mistake because he`s just frustrated with republicans for not doing what they said they'd do.

"Remember, repeal and replace, repeal and replace? They kept saying it over and over again," Trump said. "Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief from this disastrous law. We, as a party, must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters of this country to repeal and replace."

Also on Capitol Hill, you can say what you want about the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, but as the investigation into Russia's election interference continues, Jared Kushner has a few things to say about himself during a rare public statement Monday following his meeting with Senate intelligence committee staffers.

Standing behind a White House logo outside the West Wing, he said "I did not collude with Russia," adding "I do not know of anyone else" on the campaign who did so.

Kushner also released an 11-page statement before his closed-door meeting with senator investigators. He says he had four meetings with Russians last year, including one set up by his brother-in-law. Recent e-mails revealed Donald Junior hoped to use that meeting to get damaging goods on Hillary Clinton. He`s cut a deal, though, to avoid being subpoenaed.

"Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses," Kushner said.