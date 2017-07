Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - When it comes to barbers Gus Rodriquez of the Peluqueria Mi Guerrero Barber Shop is one of a kind.

The Houston native says he's proud to follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

“As long as you have a pair of scissors and a comb, you’ll never go hungry," Rodriguez said remembering his grandfather's motto.

It has taken Rodriguez 15 years to master his craft and now he is using his skills to bring the people of East Downtown together.