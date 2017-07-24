Teen driver accused of livestreaming crash that killed her sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- An 18-year-old California teenager allegedly livestreamed the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and seriously injured another girl, according to KTXL.

Investigators are looking into a graphic video that may have been filmed by Obdulia Sanchez before, during and after the fatal crash. The video was originally posted to Instagram and is circulating on social media.

"Jacqueline, please wake up," Sanchez can be heard saying in the video. "I f****** killed my sister, OK? I know I'm going to jail for life."

Family members confirmed to KSFN the video was shot by the 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old was driving her sister and another 14-year-old girl in when she overcorrected, swerved off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence.

Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, died as a result of the crash. The other passenger sustained major trauma to her right leg, according to KTXL.

Obdulia Sanchez was not seriously injured. She was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter.