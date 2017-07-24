× U.S. Rep. Al Green’s bill would prevent Trump’s ability to self-pardon

HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the next phase in his goal to get President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Green said he is introducing a bill that will prevent Trump and future presidents from issuing pardons for themselves.

While that investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election continues, there has been recent discussion about whether the president would be able to pardon himself if he was found to have committed a crime.

The president sent out a tweet Saturday, strongly suggesting that he is considering presidential pardons related to the probe. The tweet said a president “has complete power to pardon,” suggesting he believes he can pardon himself— or is at least not ruling it out.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Green made his first formal plea for Trump’s impeachment back in May.

“Our country is in a state of crisis,” Green said in May. “Every day Donald Trump remains president puts our democracy more at risk. It’s time to take drastic, yet necessary action.”

The congressman also released the following statement: