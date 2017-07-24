U.S. Rep. Al Green’s bill would prevent Trump’s ability to self-pardon
HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the next phase in his goal to get President Donald Trump out of the White House.
Green said he is introducing a bill that will prevent Trump and future presidents from issuing pardons for themselves.
While that investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election continues, there has been recent discussion about whether the president would be able to pardon himself if he was found to have committed a crime.
The president sent out a tweet Saturday, strongly suggesting that he is considering presidential pardons related to the probe. The tweet said a president “has complete power to pardon,” suggesting he believes he can pardon himself— or is at least not ruling it out.
Green made his first formal plea for Trump’s impeachment back in May.
“Our country is in a state of crisis,” Green said in May. “Every day Donald Trump remains president puts our democracy more at risk. It’s time to take drastic, yet necessary action.”
The congressman also released the following statement:
A bedrock premise upon which respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms is
“No one is above the law.”
President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and
must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect
for, and obedience to, our societal norms.
President Trump has committed an act for which he should be charged by the U.S.
House of Representatives. The act is the obstruction of a lawful investigation of
the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 Presidential
Election.
This charging, of the President, is known constitutionally as impeachment.
Impeachment, of the President, by the House of Representatives is not a finding of
guilt. The House of Representatives cannot find the President guilty of anything.
Only the U.S. Senate can do this after a trial.
Here are the acts committed by the President that, when combined, merit his being
charged (impeached) for obstructing a lawful investigation:
- The President fired the F.B.I. Director overseeing a lawful investigation of
the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in the President’s 2016
Election.
- The President acknowledged he considered the investigation when he fired
the F.B.I. Director.
- The President made the F.B.I. Director the subject of a threatening tweet –
- “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations
before he starts leaking to the press.”
These acts, when combined, amount to intimidation and obstruction.
If the President is not above the law, he should be charged, by way of
impeachment, by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Whether he is guilty is a separate action for the U.S. Senate to decide.
I have said on previous occasions, and do now say again, the President should be impeached. I also say that this can
happen with a Republican-controlled House and Senate if the public weighs in by
demanding that the Republican President be charged by way of impeachment.
Our mantra should be “I. T. N. – Impeach Trump Now.”