Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Nickelback with Daughtry, Styx and REO Speedwagon and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--This week in music with Scott Sparks is all about entertainment with lots of fun stuff happening around town. Check it out!!!

Idina Menzel will be gracing the stage at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre on July 26.

Nickelback and Daughtry will be lighting up the night at the Woodlands Pavilion on July 28.

And get pumped! DJ Khaled will be rocking the Revention Music Center on July 28.

And when it comes to the true heavy hitters, Styx and REO Speedwagon will be playing at the Woodlands Pavilion on July 29.

Rounding out the list, Blue Oyster Cult will be playing at White Oak Music Hall on July 29.

You know we also have you covered on new music and celebrity birthdays. Guess which hotties - male and female -- turned 48 and 74! Watch the video to find out.