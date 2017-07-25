99-year-old man and wife held hostage by neighbor over salt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMARAC, Fla. - Talk about a bad neighbor!

Ninety-nine-year-old Louis Rosen and his 70-year-old wife-- Irene-- became prisoners in their own home thanks to a demented neighbor!

"I was scared to death! It's like a hostage situation!" Irene said. "He was worried about me, and I was worried about him."

The couple was sitting on their back porch when their neighbor Leonard Benitez, 45, approached them and asked to borrow a cup of salt.

Soon as they gave him some, Benitez pulled out a gun and a knife and demanded $50,000 from the elderly couple!

After hours of being held hostage, Irene was able to bust loose and make a run for it!

While Irene ran for help, Benitez pistol-whipped 99-year-old Louis before running to a relative's house nearby.

"That was the only time I was frantic," Irene said. "I was already down the block and I was worried about him."

A SWAT team later took Benitez into custody and charged him with home invasion, battery, false imprisonment of an adult and kidnapping.

Louis was rushed to the hospital where he received staples in his head.

"I try to think of the positive and say, 'What an adventure we had,' an adventure I could have done without!" Irene said.

If you ever needed a reason to avoid your neighbors, here it is!