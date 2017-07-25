× Coast Guard rescues four people clinging to capsized hull boat.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas– Four beach goers are safe thanks to a good samaritan and the South Padre Island Coast Guard crew.

and police officers pulled four people from the water

According to the South Padre Island Police Department a good samaritan alerted authorities around 9:30 a.m. Monday to inform them that four people were in the water and clinging to a capsized 15-foot aluminum hull boat about 1 mile off Port Isabel Monday morning.

The station’s response boat crew arrived on scene at 9:44 a.m. and pulled one adult and two children from the water.

The fourth person was rescued by the South Padre Island Police Department.

“The positive results were definitely due to the fact that the four people had life jackets,” said Chief Warrant Officer Homar Barrera. “It is highly encouraged that all mariners wear lifejackets at all times, especially in high winds and unfamiliar waters.”