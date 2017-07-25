FaceTime with Maggie: Broadway veteran returns to UH to perform in Houston Shakespeare Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- To be, or not to be: that is the question. Well there's no question the Houston Shakespeare Festival is the place to be July 28-Aug. 6th.

A Broadway star is among the cast of talented actors who will take center stage at the Miller Outdoor Theatre this year for the 43rd season.



Dylan Paul, a graduate of the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance, is making his HSF debut in both productions of “Twelfth Night” and “Richard III”. Paul recently completed a run of the Broadway revival of “Cabaret” and has appeared in various Shakespeare festivals across the country.

He joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk about returning to the stage in Houston.

The Houston Shakespeare Festival produced by the UH School of Theatre and Dance, is free and open to the public. Performances run July 28 − Aug. 6 at Hermann Park’s Miller Outdoor Theatre (6000 Hermann Park Dr.). All shows begin at 8:15 p.m. The performance schedule is as follows:

· “Twelfth Night” – July 28, 30; Aug. 1, 3, 5

· “Richard III” – July 29, Aug. 2, 4, 6

