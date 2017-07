Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- July is UV Safety Awareness Month, but you should be aware all year long, especially in Houston.

Swimming and other outdoor activities can keep you and your family exposed to UV rays.

What do you need to know about battling the sun’s rays for your entire family, Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology sat down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to share some tips and a few tricks to get you through the summer.