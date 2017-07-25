Former dentist indicted for causing 4-year-old’s irreversible brain damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It has been more than 18 months since 4-year-old Nevaeh Clark suffered irreversible brain damage after what should have been a routine dental procedure.

Former dentist Bethaniel Jefferson has been charged with a first-degree felony for causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission but that does not help the pain that has been caused to the Clark family.

Naveah's nightmare began the morning of January 7, 2016 at the diamond dental office, when the once healthy and happy child was sedated.

"A little bit into the procedure, we heard her crying," said Naveah's mother, Courissa Clark.

Three hours after being sedated, Neveah had a seizure.

"They told us that something was wrong, but they did assure us that everything was going to be okay," Clark said.

But it was far from okay.

According to the indictment, Naveah's oxygen and temperature levels dropped dangerously low and no call for medical help was made for more than four hours.

The DA's office statement reads: "Ms. Jefferson chose to do everything other than provide the care the victim needed. As a result, the victim has suffered permanent brain damage and will never lead a normal life."