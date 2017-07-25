× Homeowner follows burglars, leads police to whereabouts

WILLIS, Texas–A homeowner is being hailed a hero after leading police to two burglars that broke into his home.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a home owner witnessed a large SUV at his residence when he pulled into the driveway around 9:10 a.m. Friday. The burglars tried to get away by driving through the yard and fence, but the homeowner was able to follow the vehicle and give the police a detailed account of where they were.

The burglars were captured on Hwy 75 near Old Danville Road with tools, personal items and firearms that belonged to the homeowner and his family.

Brock, Raymond Dale, 40 and Earl, Nathaniel Henry, 28, were both arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.