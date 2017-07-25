× Man released from jail in Josue Flores’ death releases statement; claims to be Michael Jackson’s biological son

HOUSTON — Andre Jackson, the man previously arrested in the death of 11-year-old Josue Flores, has released a lengthy statement to the media, not only proclaiming his innocence and the injustice he feels was brought against him, but also claiming to be the son of a late, iconic pop singer.

The statement, which was issued Tuesday morning, states two main ideas that Jackson wanted to share.

His most shocking claim, however, is that he is the son of the legendary entertainer, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 due to cardiac arrest caused by a combination of drugs, including propofol.

“My last main idea is that I am MICHAEL JACKSON’S biological son. More later on this,” the statement read.

Those claims have not been verified by any source.

With Jackson’s charges dismissed, the Flores family was left with open wounds and the community remains on edge.

The death of the innocent boy has led to various safe walk programs for students.

“We cleaned up a lot of street problems, we stopped a lot of drug activity, we made a lot things happen to help the students here,” said Stella Mireles Walters from Safe Walk Home Northside. “This child’s life will not be taken in vain.”

And on June 9, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 195, which sets aside funding for the transportation of Texas children who walk to and from school in high crime neighborhoods.