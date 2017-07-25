NewsFix celebrates National Tequila Day at El Big Bad Margarita Bar & Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- ¡Arriba amigos! From Hornitos to Don Julio, it is time to "Pat-ron" your party pants, because it's National Tequila Day.

Newsfix caught up with folks at El Big Bad Margarita Bar & Kitchen to get to know the creatures who take over once tequila enters the human blood system. From "El Jefe" the friendly boss, "Daphne" the girl who dances on tables, or the "That Definitely was not me Last Night" guy.

Check out our video for funny tequila memories!

Of course, this is not Newsfix telling you to go get drunk.

But if you're of age, who are we to stop you?!

Just stay alive, hydrated, and remember: breakfast tacos are the best hangover food.