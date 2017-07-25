One Lawyers fight to change medical marijuana laws in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Here's a fun fact.

Did you know medical marijuana will be legal in Texas come September 1st? The consumption use act was passed in 2015 to serve Texans with the most severe cases of epilepsy.

The 2015 bill has now made way for a new bill, which is known as House Bill 2107. Texans are hoping that this bill will open doors for all possible medical marijuana patients and licenses for dispensary owners.

Let's stir the pot just a little and grind out the truth with the first lady of Texas cannabis law, attorney Lisa L. Pittman, in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.