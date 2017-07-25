× Harris County deputies introduce new technique to combat dangerous opioids

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the department’s latest effort to protect deputies and the residents from exposure to dangerous opioids.

The office will be utilizing a special device and an inhalable antidote.

Earlier in July, HCSO joined with other local law enforcement agencies to announce that officers will no longer conduct “field tests” of suspected drugs because of the dangers of possible exposure to Fentanyl and Carphentanil.