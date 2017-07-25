× Woman arrested for stolen credit cards linked to multiple burglaries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas–The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a series of burglaries led to the arrest of a Tomball woman.

According to deputies, a suspicious vehicle was reported at a convenience store in the 12000 block of FM 1488 in Magnolia. The deputies traced the vehicle to Danielle Rainwater who was found with eight stolen credit cards. One of the cards was used the morning of the arrest at a Walmart in Tomball. The other cards were linked to burglaries in Tomball and Harris County.

Deputies believe Rainwater is affiliated with a group of burglars targeting unlocked cars in residential areas throughout Harris and Montgomery County.

Rainwater was charged with a 3rd degree felony of fraudulent possession of identifying information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).