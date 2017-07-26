A Hall of Fame name for a Houston-area baby named Bagwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas-- When it came time for Jennifer and Julian Perez to name their third child, one option was a grand slam.

"We had been looking for a name for a while and I just thought, what do you think about Bagwell?" Jennifer said.

Julian instantly liked it and on July 11, 2016, Bagwell Perez was born and yes, he's named after Astros legend, Jeff Bagwell.

"We were both big Jeff Bagwell fans when we were younger, even before we met, so it seemed only natural," Julian said.

Julian and Jennifer are headed up to Cooperstown this weekend for Jeff Bagwell's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"It's always been on our bucket list to go to Cooperstown. To see Jeff Bagwell be inducted is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Julian said.

Unfortunately for baby Bagwell, he won't be making the trip, instead, staying with his grandparents.

"We'll take lots of pictures for him and show him when he's older," said Julian.

Baby Bagwell has two other siblings, 6-year-old sister Bella and 5-year-old brother Julian Jr.