HOUSTON — The Precinct 5 Constable’s Office showed patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on July 26, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
Beltone Pledge: Pct. 5 Constable 7/26/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: 5/26/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation 4/26/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Tamborello and Bowen Dentistry 5/5/17
-
Beltone Pledge: Houston Police Department 6/26/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: BMW of West Houston 4/5/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Katy Furniture 5/15/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: KIAH 5/16/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: KIAH 5/17/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: 5/18/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: KIAH 5/19/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Amegy Bank 5/22/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: 5/23/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Amegy Bank 5/24/17