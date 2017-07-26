× Houston Police Chief welcomes transgender individuals from the military

CNN–On Wednesday morning, President Trump announced that he would not allow for Transgender persons to serve in the military, leaving many to question where can they go to find employment without discrimination? Because the transgender individuals can perform their duties the same as anyone else, some agencies are working to show that it is all about heart and about gender identify.

On Wednesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo went to Twitter inviting members of the transgender community to come find a place in Houston. Acevedo, who is also the former police in Austin said “We’re about heart”, an idea that Chief Acevedo has carried with him throughout his entire career.

As transgender persons continue to find themselves discriminated against from all levels of government, they will continue to find places to fit in.

But not in Houston.

On Wednesday morning when the story broke, many folks took to social media making comments about how transgender people should go find jobs decorating cakes or something similar but that they are not welcome in public service. The opposite could not be further from the truth.

“The truth is that a transgender person can do anything that a ‘normal’ person can do”, days Tina Feingold who lives in Horseshoe Bay and is a transgender woman.

“When Senator Watson made the reference to the Jim Crow era and the discrimination that trans people face here in Texas, it made really rethink my thoughts on a lot of things”, Feingold told HCTX News Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about Chief Acevedo’s comment she said “if I weren’t 58 years old, I would apply.”

In a world where discrimination is still obvious and accepted in many communities, many find that people like Chief Acevedo are giving them hope.

On Tuesday before the controversial passing of Texas’ “bathroom bill”, Acevedo and other law enforcement leaders made their voices heard on the steps of the State Capital in Austin. And on Wednesday, they find themselves doing exactly what exceptional law enforcement does-stand up for all people regardless of who they are.