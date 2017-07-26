Houstonians outraged: Musician, reality star K Michelle gets Day in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Rap artist Trae the Truth has his own "day" and so does Drake and Bun B, but the newest recipient of the cherished honor is singer and reality show star K. Michelle.

K Michelle took to her Instagram page to share the special news with her fans.

She was presented with what appears to be a proclamation, announcing July 16th as K. Michelle day in Houston.

Within minutes Houstonians swarmed social media and local radio stations and voiced their disdain.

they gave K.Michelle her own day here in Houston. For what? what has she done in the city? SHE'S NOT EVEN FROM HERE. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nyWRiR0Usv — bossbabe®✨ (@_realmiaj) July 25, 2017

K. Michelle got a day before Beyoncé... Tf? pic.twitter.com/T08MiMR6kj — miss keisha (@_xmoniece) July 25, 2017

I could see if they gave Lil Flip,Bun B, Slim Thug or Paul Wall a day in Houston but K. Michelle that doesn't make any sense pic.twitter.com/oOM6xi1KUd — Hirohiko Jiin✨ (@preppyprep) July 25, 2017

So the question remains, how does K. Michelle get her own day in Houston?

Councilman Michael Kubosh explained, "It's a certificate of appreciation to recognize them for their community involvement as far as performing in the city of Houston. This is not giving them or honoring them as their day. It is not a proclamation issued by the mayor, it is a certificate of appreciation," said Kubosh.

K. Michelle responded on Twitter with a series of tweets highlighting her good deeds.

I do a lot more than people would ever know. I made a vow to do 1 kind thing a day. I don't need acknowledgment for it or to always post it — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) July 26, 2017