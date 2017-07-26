Houstonians outraged: Musician, reality star K Michelle gets Day in Houston

HOUSTON-- Rap artist Trae the Truth has his own "day" and so does Drake and Bun B, but the newest recipient of the cherished honor is singer and reality show star K. Michelle.
K Michelle took to her Instagram page to share the special news with her fans.
She was presented with what appears to be a proclamation, announcing July 16th as K. Michelle day in Houston.
Within minutes Houstonians swarmed social media and local radio stations and voiced their disdain.
So the question remains, how does K. Michelle get her own day in Houston?
Councilman Michael Kubosh explained, "It's a certificate of appreciation to recognize them for their community involvement as far as performing in the city of Houston. This is not giving them or honoring them as their day. It is not a proclamation issued by the mayor, it is a certificate of appreciation," said Kubosh.
K. Michelle responded on Twitter with a series of tweets highlighting her good deeds.