Keep calm and “Paint” on: Microsoft Paint is here to stay!

REDMOND, VA - If you are an 80's or 90's kid you remember the endless hours spent making random art on Microsoft Paint.
When users found out Paint was on Microsoft's list of "deprecated features", fans started losing their minds.
In an internet instant, a sea of social media support came to the Paint's rescue.
Well, the people have spoken and Microsoft listened. The feature is here to stay. According to a spokesperson from Microsoft, it is no longer going to be a core features of Windows. However, it will still be free to download from the Microsoft store.
Oh happy day! Thank you, Microsoft.