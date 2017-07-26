Keep calm and “Paint” on: Microsoft Paint is here to stay!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, VA - If you are an 80's or 90's kid you remember the endless hours spent making random art on Microsoft Paint.

When users found out Paint was on Microsoft's list of "deprecated features", fans started losing their minds.

In an internet instant, a sea of social media support came to the Paint's rescue.

RIP Microsoft Paint. You were a beacon of hope to us all when there was nothing else to do on the computer 15 years ago — Kabir Singh Dhaliwal (@kabirsd) July 25, 2017

R.I.P. Microsoft Paint - you were my favourite thing in 1991https://t.co/k2cIffEJES pic.twitter.com/PrZtIeB5nM — Frederike Kaltheuner (@fre8de8rike) July 24, 2017

2017: Microsoft kills Microsoft Paint 2018: Most modern art is done on MsPaint 2019: Microsoft brings back MsPaint to seem cool, fails — alex tumay (@alextumay) July 24, 2017

It's a sad day. I remember spending hours in school doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSPaint pic.twitter.com/AnQu9qVAw5 — Daniel (@DanielBruce_8) July 24, 2017

*in a dark alley, 2024* "you got what I need?" Yeah, yeah... *slips you a bootleg thumbdrive of Microsoft Paint* — Crendor (@crendor) July 24, 2017

Well, the people have spoken and Microsoft listened. The feature is here to stay. According to a spokesperson from Microsoft, it is no longer going to be a core features of Windows. However, it will still be free to download from the Microsoft store.

Oh happy day! Thank you, Microsoft.