Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fun in the sun staples

HOUSTON — Looking to have some fun in the sun? Check out these Maggie's Must-Haves summer goods.

Swimsuits For All

Women's swimsuits in sizes 4 and up. They make shopping for swimwear as fun as being in one. Plus, you can get the swimsuits at an affordable price.

Fair Seas Supply Company

The company uses eco-friendly materials for their round towels and packaging. It also employs local sew shops in California that provide postive working conditions and fair wages.

Their towels are made from high-quality, organic cotton grown near the Aegean Sea in Turkey. Lightweight and quick drying, the Fair Seas towels are perfect as a beach towel or picnic blanket. Softer with each wash, it will be your favorite travel blanket or cozy throw on your couch. All towels are round in shape, a subtle reminder to always take the unique path in life.

Tipsy Elves

Fun, festive and high quality apparel for every occasion! As seen on TV's 'Shark Tank.'

Pieces to Peaces

Whether you’re a yogi, indoor cycling fanatic, crossfitter, or just like to get going outdoors! Add some spark to your summer and fall with the functional, fashionable accessories from Pieces To Peaces. Blending passion and peace into one brand, Pieces To Pieces creates stylish and functional fashion accessories. Handmade to perfection, this beautiful brand believes that what you wear should be cute and comfortable.

The summer fun doesn't end here! Check out these other great items at the top of Maggie's must-have list.