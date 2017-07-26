× MCSO: Man arrested, accused of filming up women’s skirts while shopping with his kids

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of inappropriately filming several unsuspecting women in the Spring area. The suspect is also charged with possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

Austin Flores, 36, was first approached by deputies on May 26 at a Dollar Tree store in the 500 block of Sawdust Road. The suspect was accused of using his cellular phone to film up a woman’s skirt as she was shopping. The same woman also claimed she saw Flores looking up the skirt of another female shopper.

Deputies said Flores, who was shopping with his two children, denied the accusations and refused to give officers his cell phone. The sheriff’s office said the device was confiscated as evidence and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, officers found numerous videos and images taken at various local stores that showed women being filmed without their knowledge. Investigators also found multiple pornographic videos and pictures of children on the suspect’s phone, the sheriff’s office said.

Flores was arrested at his home in the 300 block of Valleywood Drive on July 10.

The suspect is facing invasive visual recording charges in relation to the up-skirt videos, deputies said.

If you have any information related to the suspect or think you might be a victim, please contact MCSO at 936-760-5800.