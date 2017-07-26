More than 10,000 party-goers wild out at Float Fest 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Ryan Phillips

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Over the weekend, Float Fest 2017 made its biggest splash yet! The music festival, which serves as a river float and an overnight camping excursion, saw more than 10,000 party goes for during its fourth year.

"This heat's ridiculous, but the river is phenomenal. And then there's the awesome music," one attendee said.

NewsFix started the party off with a bird's-eye view of the San Marcos River. The chopper rides were another fun featured offered.

Although the temps were hot, hot, hot— they didn't stop the fun! One of the biggest Float Fest attractions wasn't underway until after sunset.

Acts like Weezer, Passion Pit and Mac Miller provided the tunes for the huge crowd.

"She came down here from New York," one person said. "We flew down to Florida, and then flew out to Texas to see Weezer."

"I saw a lot of people here earlier when I was driving up," said another. "[It] seems like a lot of people really enjoy this festival, I'm kind of learning all about it"

And he's not the only one.

With attendance tripling in size just from last year, the next float fest is sure to be bigger and better than ever!