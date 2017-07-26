Rick Perry gets phone-punked by a couple of Russian pranksters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- It's an "oops" moment for Rick Perry.

There is no indication in the call that Perry realized he was not talking to the real prime minister.

Perry's office acknowledged the call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, whose real names are Vladimir Krasnov and Aleksey Stolyarov. The conversation took place last Wednesday, about a month after Perry met with Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko.

"Secretary Perry is the latest target of two Russian pranksters," said Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes. "These individuals are known for pranking high-level officials and celebrities, particularly those who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine."

The duo known as "The Russian Jerky Boys" once convinced singer Elton John he was talking to Vladimir Putin.

Audio of the conversation was posted to a website called Vesti.ru.

The audio appears to be edited, because the actor purporting to be Groysman speaks in Russian and Perry speaks in English, but no translation is heard.

"Secretary Perry, you are now on with Prime Minister Groysman. Rick Perry. How are you sir?"

Energy secretary Rick Perry thought he was talking to Ukraine`s prime minister, through an interpreter.

However, while impersonating the Ukraine PM, two Russian comedians kept the former Texas governor talking about various energy ideas like foreign coal exploration, natural gas pipelines, the Paris Climate Accord. The only clue this was a prank occurred early on in the convo when they told Perry the Ukraine president invented a new bio-fuel made from a mixture of home-brewed alcohol and pig manure."

"That does not sound reasonable to me," Perry said.

Maybe not, but Perry didn't catch on to the joke. He even asked for more scientific info about fuel made from pig poop.

Seems like Perry's got some phone censoring to do.