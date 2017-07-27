× 1 dead, several hurt after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus fire officials have confirmed that one person is dead and several others have been injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to WJW.

The malfunction happened as people rode the Fireball Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a statement on Twitter that he was “terribly saddened by this accident, by this loss of life and that people were injured.” The governor ordered all rides at the fair to close down while the deadly incident is investigated.

The Ohio State Fair said in a statement on Twitter, “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

What caused the malfunction is not yet clear.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

@nbc4i Fireball ride at Ohio State Fair breaks with riders. pic.twitter.com/J6Dff6gYCn — Negative Bone (@eckardbills) July 26, 2017