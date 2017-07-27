A sweet summer treat for kids learning to make chocolate at camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY - It's no secret, kids love chocolate. The real question is, do they have the patience to make it? Stefano Zullian has a weekly summer camp to teach kids the ins and outs of chocolate making at Araya Artisan Chocolate.

"The main goal for me is to them to have fun and enjoy it," Zullian said. "Making chocolate isn't rocket science. It's mostly creativity. This pretty much breaks the ice for them that they can create something for themselves."

The kids see the process from the cocoa bean all the way to the final product in a box of chocolates. They melt chocolate, paint molds, fill in the ganache and sort the pieces. Of course though, everyone's favorite part is tasting the sweet treats!

"It's easy and fun the most," said Savannah Cullen, one of the participants.

Fellow camper Martin Bilow added, "I want to be able to make more things, so I'm happy I'll be able to make the chocolate at home."

