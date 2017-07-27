Ex-wife allegedly destroys hubby’s violin collection worth over $1.5 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAGOYA, Japan - It's a sad case of violin violence! It's bad enough when one violin meets a violent end, but what about 54 of them and 70 string bows, to boot!

The owner, Daniel Olson Chen, 62, may need counseling now since his 34-year-old ex-wife was arrested and charged with doing all the damage. The destroyed violin collection was reportedly worth over one and half millions bucks!

Reports claim the collection also included a very rare Nicola Amati instrument, which dates back to the 17th century, even before Mozart!

They say 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned', but it's hard to imagine what could drive an ex-wife to do such a thing. She must have really hated those instruments!

It's hard to look at all the destruction in Chen's home. For him, it must be haunting. As gut-wrenching as this crime must be for Chen to stomach, he vows to repair each and every single instrument destroyed, although he says it will likely take him the rest of his life to do so.

In an online video, he writes, "Wish you all the best....with all the love in the world." He also posted, "God please forgive her."

In this case, that has to be easier said than done!