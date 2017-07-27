Houston Health Museum becomes a Smithsonian affiliate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science is the latest museum to be named an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

The designation means the museum will be able to share the Smithsonian's expansive collection. "They have 156 million artificats, art, objects, and specimens in the Smithsonian," said Health Museum President and CEO Dr. Melanie Johnson. "And we get to be aligned with that." The museum will now have greater access to exhibits from the Smithsonian Institute, like the Human Genome Project that's currently on loan at the museum.

The Smithsonian Institute has around 200 affiliate institutions across the U.S. and 10 of them are here in Texas. The full list can be found here.